Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.050-5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Centene also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $- EPS.

NYSE CNC opened at $71.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.56. Centene has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $75.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. Centene’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised Centene from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.91.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

