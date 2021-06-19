Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-5.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.23. Centene also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.050-5.350 EPS.

CNC opened at $71.69 on Friday. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens raised Centene from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centene currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.91.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

