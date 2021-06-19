Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centogene is a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies. The Companys goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using their knowledge of the global rare disease market, including epidemiological and clinical data and innovative biomarkers. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ CNTG opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of -2.15. Centogene has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Centogene had a negative net margin of 15.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centogene will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centogene during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Centogene by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Centogene during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centogene during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Centogene by 258.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

