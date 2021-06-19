Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 2,084 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 35.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.53. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

