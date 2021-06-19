Cerity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,183 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares in the company, valued at $32,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLR. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

DLR opened at $154.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.84. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.60%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

