Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALL stock opened at $124.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.79. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

