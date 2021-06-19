Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,962 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,688 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 44.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 238,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 73,767 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 20.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 610,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 105,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

In related news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

