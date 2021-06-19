Cerity Partners LLC Has $707,000 Stock Position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Omeros were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMER. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Omeros by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,384,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,910,000 after buying an additional 495,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omeros by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after buying an additional 73,113 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Omeros by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 963,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after buying an additional 49,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omeros by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the fourth quarter worth $4,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMER shares. WBB Securities increased their target price on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

Omeros stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. Omeros Co. has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $938.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at $30,998,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $1,295,415.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,828,771.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,326 shares of company stock worth $2,398,162 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

