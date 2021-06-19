Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 89 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,116 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,003 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 812,184 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $116,629,000 after purchasing an additional 172,373 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 949.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 745 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,827 shares of company stock worth $15,956,997. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $141.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.16. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

