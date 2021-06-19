Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,510 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $63.34 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $65.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.38.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

