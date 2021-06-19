Cerity Partners LLC Sells 4,475 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,167 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 165,560 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $1,043,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $61,339,000 after acquiring an additional 76,125 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in eBay by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in eBay by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 453,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.94. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $67.42.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. eBay’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.