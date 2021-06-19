CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.52.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CESDF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from $2.15 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CESDF remained flat at $$1.55 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,674. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $1.68.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.