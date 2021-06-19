Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.84. Champions Oncology shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 74,530 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSBR shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Champions Oncology from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Champions Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get Champions Oncology alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $113.15 million, a PE ratio of -76.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Champions Oncology by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Champions Oncology by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Champions Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Champions Oncology by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Champions Oncology by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Champions Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Champions Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champions Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.