Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,446 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $71,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,620,503,000 after purchasing an additional 221,598 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,613,000 after purchasing an additional 67,238 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $120,525,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 476,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,117,000 after purchasing an additional 54,216 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 429,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,276,000 after purchasing an additional 60,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $118,742.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,322. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.80.

CRL stock opened at $353.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $332.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.76 and a 52 week high of $359.55.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

