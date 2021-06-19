Chartist Inc. CA Has $874,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Chartist Inc. CA lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Chartist Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $5.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.78. 332,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,276. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.01. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $198.40 and a 12-month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

