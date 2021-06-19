Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 38.31%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $14.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $630.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 51,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

