Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.70 million-34.30 million.
CMCM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 596,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,066. The company has a market capitalization of $321.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.27. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23.
Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.29 million for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 48.37% and a return on equity of 15.76%.
About Cheetah Mobile
Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.
