ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,252 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of ChemoCentryx worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCXI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

In other news, COO Tausif Butt acquired 10,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.32 million, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.24.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.69 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

