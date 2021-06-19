China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Down 15.6% in May

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the May 13th total of 57,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of China Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Natural Resources by 95.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 130,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Natural Resources by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHNR opened at $1.46 on Friday. China Natural Resources has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.48.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

