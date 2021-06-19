Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHR. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chorus Aviation presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.50.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$4.85 on Wednesday. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of C$2.12 and a 12 month high of C$5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$785.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$202.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$222.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Chorus Aviation news, Director Richard Douglas Falconer acquired 103,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.81 per share, with a total value of C$496,175.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$664,451.78.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.