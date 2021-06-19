Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,784,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,957 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $755,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $493,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after purchasing an additional 876,961 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,455,000 after purchasing an additional 869,978 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after purchasing an additional 625,983 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CB traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.01. 4,136,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,813. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.68%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

