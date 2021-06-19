CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $87.13 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $55.04 and a one year high of $94.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.99.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

