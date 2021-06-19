CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $601,000 Stock Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,777 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $173.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.58. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Proofpoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $174.61.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total transaction of $649,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,869,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,719.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFPT. Summit Insights raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.27.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

