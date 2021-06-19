CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XNCR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,555,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,389,000 after acquiring an additional 277,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,469,000 after acquiring an additional 154,439 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 408.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 48,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 45,331 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 0.65. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

