CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.09.

In other news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $11,953,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,385 shares in the company, valued at $44,391,649.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $9,407,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,609,925.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 668,137 shares worth $72,141,498. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $109.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.39 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.19.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

