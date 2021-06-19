CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 54.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,390 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 60.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ED opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.50. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

