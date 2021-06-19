Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.18% of Cintas worth $65,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Cintas by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 131,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. 63.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $6.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $354.86. The stock had a trading volume of 777,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,116. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $254.07 and a twelve month high of $369.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

