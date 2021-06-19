Citigroup Inc. Acquires 15,791 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,154,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Corning worth $50,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $280,667,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,672 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Corning by 259.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,253 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Corning by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 805.1% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,315 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,693,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,737,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.94. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $605,793.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and sold 70,323,018 shares valued at $3,058,794,508. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.