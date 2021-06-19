Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $47,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,916,000 after purchasing an additional 124,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $5,789,047.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,160,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $1,089,253.20. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,382 shares of company stock valued at $21,837,281. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

NYSE EW traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $100.71. 3,222,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,864. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $66.45 and a 12 month high of $101.53. The company has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

