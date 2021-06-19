Citigroup Inc. Has $57.80 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 4,702.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 833,900 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $57,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,050,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ITB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.33. 7,788,845 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.37. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

