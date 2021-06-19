Citigroup Inc. Has $60.89 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 343,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55,483 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $60,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Tractor Supply by 8.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 248,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,031,000 after acquiring an additional 44,375 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 7,100.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 52.9% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,184,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,077. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $123.84 and a 12 month high of $200.75. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.19.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

