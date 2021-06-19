Citigroup Inc. Has $69.79 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,185 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $69,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $90,606,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after purchasing an additional 920,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,083,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,456,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.33. 580,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,233. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $140.25 and a 12 month high of $228.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.