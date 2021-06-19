Citigroup Inc. Sells 31,814 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,814 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Synopsys worth $45,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after acquiring an additional 306,362 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,877,000 after purchasing an additional 53,935 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,191,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,964,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $265.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,821. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.40 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.42.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.92.

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,989 shares of company stock worth $14,137,603. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.