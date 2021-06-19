Clarence B. Flowers Sells 2,178 Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Stock

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $27,834.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $12.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $188.04 million, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.19.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 5.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 273.4% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 257,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 188,650 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 835,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 172,885 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 914,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 78,925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 687,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 77,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth $932,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

