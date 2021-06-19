Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Up 4.7%

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s share price shot up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.80. 129,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,959,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLVT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Clarivate in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Clarivate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of -196.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.66 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,562,882 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $266,395,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Roedel bought 19,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.07 per share, with a total value of $500,361.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,683.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock valued at $284,958,454. 21.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

