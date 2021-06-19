Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Receives $10.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLOV. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 34,165,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,100,453. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.51. Clover Health Investments has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

