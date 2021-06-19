Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 776,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 201,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $64,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Cognex by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Cognex by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $77.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.29. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $56.13 and a twelve month high of $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

