CoinEx Token (CET) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.12 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $40.02 million and $1.12 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00059945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00025054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.48 or 0.00740915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00043601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00083638 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

