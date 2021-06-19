Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 13,556 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Colonial Trust Advisors trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,556 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 7.5% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $56,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $130.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

