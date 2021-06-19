Color Platform Trading 30.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 19th. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a market cap of $615,121.55 and $1,892.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,019.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.11 or 0.01596673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.01 or 0.00438688 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00061014 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000977 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 247.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003774 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000208 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Color Platform

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.