Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COLB shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.52. The company had a trading volume of 849,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,191. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.92. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.