Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.33.
A number of equities analysts have commented on COLB shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.
Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.
About Columbia Banking System
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.
