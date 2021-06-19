Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Short Interest Update

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 770,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the May 13th total of 927,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 401,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,498,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,483,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,610,696.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total value of $118,767.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at $279,309,659.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.7% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 615.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 18,813 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 75.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,751,000 after purchasing an additional 76,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 42.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $98.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.40. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $73.11 and a 12 month high of $114.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.