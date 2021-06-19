Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Boston Partners grew its position in FMC by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,978,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,184,000 after acquiring an additional 225,723 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 204,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,554,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 10,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,621,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,105,827,000 after buying an additional 214,187 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $112.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.79. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

