Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Short Interest Up 17.7% in May

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 332,500 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the May 13th total of 282,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2,141.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

NYSE:CHCT traded down $2.02 on Friday, reaching $48.07. 193,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,234. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 4.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.50%.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.