Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given “Buy” Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CFRUY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

