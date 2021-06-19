Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE CBD opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3997 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 5.73%. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s dividend payout ratio is 11.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period.

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

