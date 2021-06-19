Comparing Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) & Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aligos Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aligos Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Aligos Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.26%. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 106.74%. Given Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fennec Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Aligos Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aligos Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -62.70% -57.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aligos Therapeutics N/A N/A -$108.54 million ($10.87) -2.38 Fennec Pharmaceuticals $170,000.00 998.82 -$18.11 million ($0.76) -8.59

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Aligos Therapeutics. Fennec Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aligos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aligos Therapeutics beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB. The company is also developing ALG-020572, an antisense oligonucleotide to decrease HBsAg levels; and ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-Ã agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. In addition, it is developing siRNA drug candidate, ALG-125755, as well as ALG-125097 and ALG-125819, demonstrated potent inhibition of HBsAg release from HBV-infected cells. The company has entered into license and collaboration agreements with Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize products containing oligonucleotides targeting SARS-CoV-2; and research, licensing, and commercialization agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven to develop coronavirus protease inhibitors. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

