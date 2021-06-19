Comparing MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) & Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR)

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) and Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MasterCraft Boat and Vision Marine Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MasterCraft Boat $363.07 million 1.31 -$24.05 million $1.30 19.33 Vision Marine Technologies $1.80 million 44.77 -$1.69 million N/A N/A

Vision Marine Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MasterCraft Boat.

Profitability

This table compares MasterCraft Boat and Vision Marine Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MasterCraft Boat 8.73% 59.90% 17.93% Vision Marine Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.8% of MasterCraft Boat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Vision Marine Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of MasterCraft Boat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MasterCraft Boat and Vision Marine Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MasterCraft Boat 0 1 3 0 2.75 Vision Marine Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus target price of $38.25, indicating a potential upside of 52.21%. Given MasterCraft Boat’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MasterCraft Boat is more favorable than Vision Marine Technologies.

Summary

MasterCraft Boat beats Vision Marine Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating. The NauticStar segment offers boats that are primarily used for saltwater fishing and general recreational boating. The Crest segment produces pontoon boats for use in general recreational boating. The company also offers various accessories, including trailers and aftermarket parts. It sells its boats through a network of independent dealers in North America and internationally. The company was formerly known as MCBC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. in November 2018. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Vonore, Tennessee.

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile

Vision Marine Technologies Inc., doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers. It also sells its products online. The company was formerly known as The Canadian Electric Boat Company. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boisbriand, Canada.

