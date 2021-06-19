Comparing Sumo Logic (SUMO) & Its Peers

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ: SUMO) is one of 320 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Sumo Logic to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sumo Logic and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumo Logic 0 3 7 0 2.70 Sumo Logic Competitors 2161 11356 21221 607 2.57

Sumo Logic currently has a consensus price target of $27.13, suggesting a potential upside of 23.52%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 7.23%. Given Sumo Logic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sumo Logic is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sumo Logic and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sumo Logic $202.64 million -$80.30 million -14.54 Sumo Logic Competitors $1.90 billion $320.22 million 54.10

Sumo Logic’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sumo Logic. Sumo Logic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.0% of Sumo Logic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sumo Logic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sumo Logic and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumo Logic N/A N/A N/A Sumo Logic Competitors -39.93% -60.42% -3.52%

Summary

Sumo Logic beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc. provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. The company offers a suite of solutions to address areas, such as operational intelligence, security intelligence, business intelligence, and global intelligence. Sumo Logic, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.