Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 507 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 4,225.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,052,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,227,000 after buying an additional 185,036 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.44.

COR opened at $132.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.66%.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $101,226.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,112.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $486,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,912.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,969. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

